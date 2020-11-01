Video: podman systemd-based system containers with GUI Desktop

Meet up with Montana Linux people on IRC. We currently gather at the #ubuntu-montana room on the freenode network. Stop in and say "hello" or even ask / answer some questions. Don't have to be a Ubuntu user either. Or use the web-based chat client.

BillingsGLUG

The BillingsGLUG hasn't had a meeting in a while but they are hoping to start back up real soon. Really.

BozemanGLUG

The BozemanGLUG usually meets on the FIRST Thursday of the month at 7PM

MSU-Bozeman

BH Building, Rm 126

Bozeman, MT

Used to be the LAST Thursday, but we changed it.

HelenaLUG

The HelenaLUG is currently on hiatus.

MissoulaLUG

The MissoulaLUG is currently on hiatus but a few individuals are working in the background to change that ASAP.

If you want to help get the BillingsLUG, HelenaLUG, or the MissoulaLUG started again, be sure to visit us in IRC.